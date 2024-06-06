The head of the Presidency's Investment Office called Thursday on German companies to evaluate opportunities Türkiye's rapidly growing economy and its strategic location are offering, highlighting its other advantages such as its young population and logistics infrastructure.

The Investment Office organized the Türkiye-Germany Investment Conference with the theme "Türkiye as an Investment Destination" at the Berlin Embassy.

In his presentation at the conference, Burak Dağlıoğlu stated that the global economy is facing challenges such as fluctuating energy prices, supply chain vulnerabilities, labor shortages and climate change, yet despite this, he said Türkiye stands tall as a guide for European investors.

Explaining that Türkiye offers opportunities to international investors with its young and well-educated workforce, seamlessly integrated into global value chains, diversified production base, and advanced infrastructure, Dağlıoğlu mentioned that the country's various energy sources and increasing renewable energy production provide stable prices, and the customs union facilitates tariff-free trade, making things easier for investors.

Dağlıoğlu recalled that the Turkish economy is a fast-growing and resilient economy, with an average annual growth rate of 5.2% over the past 20 years.

"If you compare this with emerging economies excluding China and India, Türkiye is one of the highest growing economies," Dağlıoğlu said.

Describing the Turkish economy as resilient to shocks, Dağlıoğlu stated that the country's public debt-to-GDP ratio remains very low compared to other countries.

He noted that several global financial crises have been seen in the last 20 years, yet there has not been a banking crisis in Türkiye during this period, which is a factor contributing to the resilience of the Turkish economy.

"Our two main messages to international investors are that Türkiye is a rapidly growing and resilient economy and will continue to be a fast-growing economy in the coming years," Dağlıoğlu said, emphasizing that Türkiye has implemented many economic reforms since 2002 and is one of the most liberal economies regarding international direct investment.

Moreover, he highlighted that Türkiye continues its macroeconomic reforms and is an investor-friendly country.

He also pointed out the skilled workforce, offering international investors a competitive and cost advantage.

Dağlıoğlu stated that international investors who invest in Türkiye, which is at the crossroads of Africa, Europe and Asia, can easily reach a population of 1.2 billion.

Citing the vice president of an American multinational company who said, "When looking at the map, there is no country with industrial and logistical capabilities like Türkiye from Germany to China," the official said they were "proud of our industrial infrastructure."

Emphasizing that Türkiye is determined to have a sustainable future, Dağlıoğlu stated that the country is heavily investing in renewable resources for a green economy.

Recalling that bilateral trade between Germany and Türkiye has reached $50 billion (TL 1.61 trillion), Dağlıoğlu mentioned that the two countries have very strong historical ties in many areas, especially in the fields of economy and culture.

He also said that Türkiye's "digital ecosystem" is growing and drew attention to the opportunities the country offers in the field of e-commerce due to its geographical location while inviting German companies to take advantage of these opportunities by investing.