Türkiye and Canada have agreed to launch exploratory discussions toward a free trade agreement (FTA), according to a joint statement from the countries' trade ministries on Tuesday.

Turkish and Canadian trade ministers, Ömer Bolat and Maninder Sidhu, met to advance the strong and growing economic partnership between the two countries, the statement said.

"Building on the recent call between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Mark Carney, the ministers reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening the Türkiye-Canada trade and investment relationship," it noted.

"To that end, they agreed to launch exploratory discussions toward a free trade agreement, a step that reflects the ambition of both countries to unlock the full potential of commercial partnership," it added.

According to the statement, the ministers welcomed the recent expansion of the Air Transport Agreement, which strengthens connectivity between the two countries and opens new opportunities for travelers, businesses, and exporters.

"Enhanced air links will support stronger commercial ties and bring our economies closer together," it noted.

Moreover, the statement said that the minister recognized the deep people-to-people ties that anchor the relationship between the two nations.

Additionally, it said that they have "identified energy as a pioneering area for expanded cooperation."

"They have agreed to explore opportunities in renewable energy as both countries advance their clean energy transitions, as well as in nuclear energy, including the potential of Canadian CANDU technology to support Türkiye's diversification goals."

The statement also underscored that ministers welcomed "the prospect of closer collaboration in aerospace." It also suggested that the ministers agreed to exchange visits and to look forward to "continued close engagement as Türkiye and Canada work together to expand trade, attract investment and deliver lasting benefits for the people of both countries."