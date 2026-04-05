Turkish authorities denied on Sunday allegations related to recent briefings with investors in London, also rebuffing claims that assessments tied to interest rates were made.

The Turkish central bank said in a written statement that claims that previously undisclosed information and assessments were shared with investors ​during technical briefings in London were "completely ‌unfounded."

"The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) conducts its communication policy based on the principles of transparency, consistency, and real-time disclosure. Accordingly, the CBRT regularly hosts comprehensive briefings with both domestic and international market participants," the bank said.

Reuters reported on Friday that three people who took part in the briefings were left with the impression that an interest rate ​hike was an option as Turkish authorities seek to ​address the economic effects stemming from the Iran war.

The central ​bank said Sunday its briefings "were strictly limited to publicly available monetary policy texts and published macroeconomic data."

"The CBRT does not, under any circumstances, ​disclose non-public information or policy assessments to any external ​parties, whether domestically or internationally," the bank said in a statement.

It added ‌that ⁠such briefings address technical questions on the broader macroeconomic outlook, financial markets, and the banking sector, aimed at fostering a clear understanding of monetary policy implementation.

In a separate statement, ​the Treasury and ​Finance Ministry ⁠said that Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek never comments on interest rate policy at any domestic or foreign meetings as ​a matter of principle.

The private meetings with ​dozens of ⁠foreign investors were held last week after a series of policy steps taken by authorities, including a measure to limit fuel price increases since the start of the U.S.-Israel-Iran war in order to keep disinflation on ​track.

Turkish annual inflation slowed to 30.87% in March from 31.53% in February, official data showed on Friday.