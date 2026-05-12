Türkiye plans to accelerate investments and make 2026 the "year of wind," its energy chief said Tuesday, as the country plans new renewable energy auctions and advances preparations for its first offshore projects.

"2026 will practically be the year of wind," Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar told the Turkish Wind Energy Congress in Ankara.

A total of 1,500 megawatts (MW) will be dedicated to wind as part of Renewable Energy Resource Zone (YEKA) tenders, Bayraktar added, referring to a mechanism aimed at encouraging clean power investments.

Offshore wind is among Türkiye's most strategic renewable energy priorities with a "significant" potential, according to the minister.

Renewables are a key part of the country's broader push to diversify energy supply, reduce its heavy import dependence and strengthen long-term energy security.

First offshore tender

Türkiye aims to install 5 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind power capacity by 2035, and Bayraktar said four areas have been designated as installation sites.

The first offshore wind YEKA tender will be held after the completion of permitting processes, he added.

Bayraktar stated that the Saros Gulf, areas near the islands of Gökçeada, Bozcaada and the region off the coast of Edremit had been designated as offshore wind sites.

"After the permitting processes are completed, we will hold Türkiye's first offshore wind YEKA tender," he said, though he did not provide a timeline.

Ibrahim Erden, head of the Turkish Wind Energy Association (TÜREB), also said they expect the first tender to be announced and held either later this year or at the beginning of next year.

Türkiye has, in recent years, intensified efforts to identify offshore wind energy zones, particularly in the northwestern part of the country.

Compared with onshore plants, offshore wind farms involve higher investment and maintenance costs, but they can generate electricity with fewer interruptions.

The YEKA scheme was introduced in 2016 to facilitate land allocation for investors, ease the deployment of large projects and encourage the domestic production of renewable energy technologies.

The government later unveiled updates to the model to draw greater investor interest. Key enhancements included simplifying post-tender permitting procedures and introducing financial incentives like exemptions from transmission fees.

Bayraktar said Türkiye has so far held YEKA auctions totaling 7,800 MW and allocated an additional 3,800 MW of capacity in 2024 and 2025 under the updated auction model.

"We will continue to organize at least 2,000 MW of YEKA competitions every year," he said.

Electricity 'backbone'

Globally, Bayraktar said the energy landscape is being reshaped by geopolitical tensions, climate change, supply chain disruptions and rising electricity demand. He stressed that uncertainties have increased with the Strait of Hormuz closure and that crises are becoming increasingly persistent.

Still, Bayraktar said Türkiye remains among the countries that have avoided disruptions to energy supply thanks to diversified import sources and infrastructure investments. He said the country is now building what he described as a "new energy architecture," centered on electrification and renewable energy.

"The main axis, the backbone of the new process, will be electricity. In line with our new energy architecture, we will evaluate opportunities for cooperation and sign various agreements," said Bayraktar.

"What we clearly see is that the world is becoming increasingly electrified."

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar speaks at the Turkish Wind Energy Congress, Ankara, Türkiye, May 12, 2026. (AA Photo)

He pointed to the rapid adoption of electric vehicles as one of the drivers of future electricity demand, noting that the number of EVs in Türkiye has exceeded 400,000 and is projected to reach between 6 million and 8 million by 2035.

Daily electricity consumption in Türkiye broke records last summer, mainly driven by growing air conditioner usage. Bayraktar says they expect hotter summers, more intensive energy consumption and much higher electricity demand.

"Electricity is at the center of Türkiye's energy transformation, and renewable energy is at the center of electricity," he noted.

Hotter weather to lift power consumption

Türkiye's total installed capacity now exceeds 125,000 MW, and approximately 63% of this consists of renewable sources. That compares to about 33% back in 2005.

Bayraktar also said Türkiye experienced record daily electricity demand last summer due to air-conditioning use, warning that hotter summers and growing electrification will continue to lift power consumption.

"We expect warmer summers, more intensive energy consumption and much higher electricity demand," he said.

Türkiye's installed electricity generation capacity has surpassed 125,000 megawatts, of which roughly 63% now comes from renewable sources, according to Bayraktar. That compares with just 33% in 2005.

Wind power capacity has risen from only 20 MW in 2005 to more than 15,000 MW today. Wind accounted for 10.9% of Türkiye's 393 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity generation in 2025.

Bayraktar said annual wind generation reached a record 34.5 billion kilowatt-hours.

Solar capacity has also expanded sharply, rising from 40 MW in 2014 to more than 26,000 MW today.

Combined, wind and solar now account for roughly one-third of Türkiye's installed capacity.

"Türkiye is now among the top five countries in Europe and top 11 globally in renewable installed capacity," Bayraktar said.

$30B new investment

He also highlighted growing domestic manufacturing capabilities in the wind sector, saying localization rates have reached around 60% for wind turbines and more than 70% in towers, generators and blades.

Türkiye's renewable ecosystem has expanded from 27 producers in 2014 to 500 domestic manufacturers today, while the sector supports around 50,000 green jobs, according to Bayraktar.

Electricity demand is expected to rise to 510 terawatt-hours by 2035, prompting Türkiye to significantly expand both generation and transmission infrastructure.

Türkiye aims to raise combined wind and solar installed capacity to 120,000 megawatts by 2035.

To support the expansion, Türkiye plans to invest around $30 billion in grid infrastructure, including 14,700 kilometers of high-voltage direct current transmission lines with 40 GW of capacity, 15,000 kilometers of new alternating current transmission lines and 40 new converter stations.

"A strong renewable portfolio requires a strong grid infrastructure," Bayraktar said.

He added that Türkiye is also working to increase interconnection capacity with neighboring countries as part of efforts to position itself as a regional energy trading hub.

Bayraktar also linked Türkiye's renewable energy agenda to the U.N. COP31 climate summit, which Türkiye is set to co-host with Australia in Antalya in November.

"COP31 is of great importance in this context," he said. "From wind and solar to nuclear energy and energy efficiency, we will deliver important messages to the world from Antalya with ambitious targets."