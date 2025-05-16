Türkiye is eager to advance economic relations with Uzbekistan and further expand investments and trade ties, according to Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.

"Currently, we have nearly 1,900 Turkish companies in Uzbekistan. Their total investment has reached $5.6 billion," Yılmaz said at the Türkiye-Uzbekistan Business Forum in Tashkent on Thursday.

"They employ thousands, export, and contribute to the public finances with taxes. We hope that their number will increase," he noted.

Yılmaz highlighted the deep historical and cultural ties between the two countries and said that the bridges of brotherhood built by their ancestors on the Silk Road have evolved into solid foundations in the modern era.

He said that the sincere and trust-based relationship between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has been key to advancing bilateral cooperation, providing a strong foundation for collaboration through their leadership.

He said that the eighth Term Joint Economic Commission (JEC) had concluded successfully, and the decisions made are related to both public institutions and the private sector. He said that the Preferential Trade Agreement will be expanded to increase the number of goods covered and boost trade volume.

The two countries also plan to enhance bilateral and transit road transport without requiring transit permits, according to Yılmaz, who said that harmonizing bureaucratic and physical infrastructure and reducing costs would enhance the competitiveness of the private sector.

Yılmaz said that the strategic cooperation between Türkiye and Uzbekistan should not be limited to industry and agriculture, but also extend to establishing more comprehensive partnerships in tourism. He noted that Türkiye ranks fourth in the world in tourism and expressed readiness to share expertise in this field.

Yılmaz highlighted that health care, agriculture, and food are key areas for collaboration between Türkiye and Uzbekistan. He noted that while trade has reached $3 billion, it falls short of their potential, with a target of $5 billion set by leaders.

The vice president added that the private sector and companies will drive this growth, while the government will create a supportive environment to achieve $5 billion initially, and eventually $10 billion.