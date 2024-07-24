Türkiye's central bank on Wednesday announced it had terminated a deposit transaction carried out with Saudi Arabia, amid authorities' growing confidence in rebuilding foreign exchange reserves without relying on debt from affluent allies.

Saudia Arabia had deposited $5 billion before Türkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections last year, which marked a sharp turnaround in policymaking as authorities reversed years of loose policy and delivered aggressive tightening, mainly to cool stubbornly elevated inflation.

The termination of the transaction is part of efforts to reduce Türkiye's external liabilities as part of reserve management, the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) said in a statement.

"Our external liabilities have recently improved by approximately $7 billion through the reduction of deposit balances," the bank said.

The Saudi Fund for Development decided to hold a deposit in the Turkish central bank after ministerial meetings in 2022.

More than a year-long tightening drive has significantly improved investor sentiment and led to strong demand for Turkish assets, a shift that has helped the CBRT rebuild its foreign exchange reserves at a record pace.

"Our reserves have strengthened as a result of the increased influx of foreign resources, dollarization reverse, and reduced external financing needs resulting from our (medium-term economic) program," said Mehmet Şimşek, treasury and finance minister.

"Consequently, we are reducing external liabilities," Şimşek wrote on social media platform X.

"Our economic and financial cooperation with Saudi Arabia will continue."