A draft law currently at the Turkish Parliament is expected to ​generate at least TL 4.2 billion (nearly $96 million) ‌tax income from a levy on crypto assets, according to its impact analysis.

The law will ​generate more tax income from crypto ​assets but this amount cannot currently be ⁠calculated exactly as it will be ​applied for the first time, the analysis said.

Under ​the draft law proposed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), on top of a 0.03% crypto ​asset transaction tax, a 10% withholding tax ​will be collected from profits made from crypto asset ‌transactions ⁠made on approved platforms.

The analysis report said it was not possible to calculate possible budget revenues from the tax that ​will be imposed ​on ⁠crypto asset profits.

Separately, a 20% special consumption tax set to be ​applied to some precious stones as ​part ⁠of the draft law is expected to generate some TL 1.9 billion annual income ⁠to ​the government budget, according ​to the impact analysis.