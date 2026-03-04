A draft law currently at the Turkish Parliament is expected to generate at least TL 4.2 billion (nearly $96 million) tax income from a levy on crypto assets, according to its impact analysis.
The law will generate more tax income from crypto assets but this amount cannot currently be calculated exactly as it will be applied for the first time, the analysis said.
Under the draft law proposed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), on top of a 0.03% crypto asset transaction tax, a 10% withholding tax will be collected from profits made from crypto asset transactions made on approved platforms.
The analysis report said it was not possible to calculate possible budget revenues from the tax that will be imposed on crypto asset profits.
Separately, a 20% special consumption tax set to be applied to some precious stones as part of the draft law is expected to generate some TL 1.9 billion annual income to the government budget, according to the impact analysis.