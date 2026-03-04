A proposed tax on cryptocurrency trading transactions in Türkiye is expected to generate about TL 4.2 billion (nearly $100 million) in annual revenue, according to an impact analysis of a draft bill.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) on Monday presented the draft law to Parliament that would introduce a tax on cryptocurrency earnings, along with a transaction fee targeting crypto asset service providers.

The bill is set to be discussed in a parliamentary commission as of Wednesday.

According to the draft text, gains from the buying and selling of crypto assets would be subject to withholding tax, while transactions conducted outside authorized platforms would be taxed through declaration.

Under the proposal, crypto asset service providers would pay a 0.03% transaction tax on sale and transfer transactions they conduct or mediate.

The impact analysis projects that the 0.3% tax on crypto asset buy-and-sell transactions would yield TL 4.2 billion per year.

Under the proposal, a separate 10% withholding tax on gains from trading transactions would also be introduced. However, the analysis said revenue from this measure could not yet be calculated due to insufficient data.

The draft legislation also foresees bringing pearls, diamonds, precious and semi-precious stones under the scope of a 20% special consumption tax. This measure is projected to generate an additional TL 1.9 billion in annual revenue.