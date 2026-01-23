Türkiye's export credit agency is expanding the scope of its buyer credit program, adding foreign trade instruments and discounting products while increasing its country and banking network, as the government steps up efforts to support exporters with more competitive financing options.

The expansion was announced by Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, who said under the buyer credit program, "we will support the difference between the interest rate applied by Türk Eximbank and the OECD's Commercial Interest Reference Rate (CIRR)."

The new framework expands coverage to include foreign trade instruments such as letter-of-credit discounting, while also extending support to investment goods exported under overseas contracting projects, Bolat said.

"With the new model, financing cost support will also be provided for investment goods exported within the scope of overseas contracting projects," Bolat said. "This will allow financing offered to foreign buyers to be provided at internationally competitive costs, while our exporters will benefit from upfront cash collection."

He added that the program aims to strengthen Türkiye's export competitiveness not only through product quality, but also through financing terms.

Türkiye's total goods exports reached a record $275.4 billion last year. The government targets $282 billion this year.

Bolat said data due in a month is likely to show services exports also hit an all-time high of more than $122 billion. That would lift the annual goods and services exports to a record of $396 billion, he noted.

94 countries covered

Türk Eximbank has significantly expanded its international reach, enabling the program to operate more effectively in global markets, the minister said.

"We aim to strengthen our receivables insurance, which secures exporters against commercial and political risks, especially in high-risk markets," he added.

He added that Buyer Credit Compensation Support has also been introduced to ensure the sustainable use of the program, particularly in riskier markets.

"As a result, exports will become competitive not only in terms of products, but also through financing," Bolat said.

The scope of eligible investment goods has been expanded, increasing the number of supported products to 821 at the tariff-code level, covering 26.8% of Türkiye's total goods exports.

Bolat said Eximbank has accelerated limit allocations to correspondent banks abroad, making more than $1 billion in buyer credit limits available across 94 countries, with efforts continuing to expand both country coverage and total limits.

Outreach, exporter engagement to be stepped up

Bolat said the Trade Ministry, in cooperation with Türk Eximbank, will organize promotion meetings and large-scale information programs targeting investment goods exporters.

In addition, sectoral trade missions will be organized in target countries with the participation of exporters and Eximbank officials, while trade counsellors will carry out promotional activities aimed at local importers of investment goods.

He added that the Support Management System (DYS) integration has been completed to strengthen infrastructure and human resources, and that Eximbank has accelerated system and staffing investments related to buyer credits and letter-of-credit transactions.

New phase

Speaking at the event, Deputy Treasury and Finance Minister and Türk Eximbank Chair Osman Çelik said the bank's core mission has remained unchanged since its establishment in 1987.

"Our fundamental mission has always been to stand by companies that produce, export and compete in global markets," Çelik said. "Export financing has become a multi-dimensional and strategic field, extending from production and investment to risk management and project finance."

Çelik said Eximbank is entering a new phase in buyer credits with the support and coordination of the Trade Ministry, expanding CIRR-based support to offer more competitive financing for investment goods exports and overseas contracting projects.

"Our goal is to ensure exporters can access the financing and services they need at every stage of foreign trade in a faster, simpler and more effective way," he said.

Record support levels

Türk Eximbank CEO Ali Güney said the bank has remained exporters' most reliable supporter since it began operations.

"In 2024, we provided exporters with a total of $48.7 billion in support," Güney said. "By the end of 2025, this rose by 11% year-over-year to a record $54.3 billion, including $26.8 billion in loans and $27.5 billion in insurance support."

Güney said 90% of Eximbank's assets are allocated as loans to exporters, with total assets reaching TL 1.3 trillion. In 2025, the bank secured $8.7 billion in funding from international capital markets and financial institutions.

He added that 83% of the 18,500 exporters actively supported by Eximbank are small- and medium-sized enterprises, noting that 6,000 new SMEs have joined the support system over the past five years.

"Buyer credits have become a strategic export support tool used effectively by export credit agencies worldwide in the new global trade order," Güney said. "By complementing buyer credits with foreign trade financing products, we provide exporters with end-to-end solutions."