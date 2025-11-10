The export climate for Turkish manufacturers strengthened to its highest level in nearly a year and a half in October, as demand conditions improved across key markets, a survey showed on Monday.

The Manufacturing Export Climate Index, which tracks the performance of Türkiye's top export markets, rose to 52.4 from 51.7 in September, the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) said.

That signaled the strongest improvement in external demand conditions since May 2024. Any reading above 50 indicates an improvement, while values below 50 point to a deterioration.

The October data marked the 22nd consecutive month of improvement, ISO said, underscoring the resilience of Turkish manufacturers’ export prospects despite global economic uncertainties.

"In October, there were clear signs that growth strengthened in several of the key export markets for the Turkish manufacturing sector," said Andrew Harker, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"This brought about the most marked improvement in export demand conditions for around a year and a half," Harker noted.

He added that the positive trend was expected to support local firms and contribute to a solid finish for 2025.

Official data last week showed Turkish exports rose 2.4% to $24 billion in October, marking a new record for the month. Imports rose 6.6% year-over-year, reaching $31.4 billion.

The trade deficit widened 24% to $7.4 billion, according to the data.

Annualized exports set a new record, having reached $270.2 billion over the last 12 months.

In 2024, total shipments hit $262 billion despite challenges such as an uncertain global outlook and slowing demand in some of Türkiye's key export markets, like the European Union.

The goal for 2025 has been to lift the figure to about $280 billion, according to officials.

In October, economic activity accelerated across many of Türkiye's main trading partners, led by Germany, the U.S., and Italy, which together account for about one-fifth of Turkish manufacturing exports, the ISO survey said.

Germany recorded its fastest increase in output in two and a half years, while growth rates in the U.S. and Italy reached their highest levels in two and 19 months, respectively.

In the United Kingdom, Türkiye's third-largest export market, production rebounded in October after a slight decline in September.

Among the top five export destinations, France was the only one to experience a contraction, with its economic activity shrinking at the fastest pace since February.

Elsewhere in the eurozone, Spain posted its strongest expansion since early 2025, and although the Netherlands saw some loss of momentum, its growth remained solid.

Outside Europe, Saudi Arabia posted the sharpest increase in output among all surveyed economies, surpassing both Thailand and India.

Economic activity in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also remained robust, albeit with slightly slower momentum compared to September.

In contrast, several markets in Central and Eastern Europe showed signs of weakness. Romania, Poland, Kazakhstan and Czechia all recorded declines in output during October.

Meanwhile, Taiwan registered the steepest contraction among all economies covered by the survey, though the rate of decline eased to its most moderate level in five months.