Türkiye wants to expand its share in global services exports with newly-developed incentives, Deputy Trade Minister Özgür Volkan Ağar said at the Services Export Summit, held under the scope of the Türkiye Export Campaign, launched by the Sabah daily.

Noting that Türkiye only had a 1% share in the global services sector in 2021, with $61 billion worth of services exported, Ağar said the country's new support and incentive package announced by the government in 2022 will boost these numbers.

Meanwhile, associate professor Mustafa Aydın, the deputy president of the services export association, noted that the sector, which includes 10 sub-categories, including education, health and port services, makes great contributions to the Turkish economy and the current account deficit.

“It is crucial to create paths for new initiatives, new fields and markets in the services export sector,” he told the panel.