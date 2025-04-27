Türkiye foresees securing approximately $41 billion in long-term and low-cost project financing from international institutions over a three-year period, according to Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek on Saturday.

In a post on social media platform X, Şimşek said they came together with the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) "to strengthen our collaborations."

He referred to the contacts held on the sidelines of the spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank held in Washington this week.

"We anticipate securing approximately $41 billion in long-term and low-cost project financing from these institutions over a three-year period," Şimşek said.

"The resources will be used for green and digital transformation, disaster resilience, infrastructure investments and inclusive growth projects. Thus, we will support sustainable high growth by increasing productivity," he added.

"Our goal is for Türkiye to be among the high-income countries," he also said.

The minister held a series of talks in Washington, including with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

He also met with Nadia Calvino, the president of EIB Group.

"Productive meeting with Türkiye Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek on the margins of the Spring Meetings. We discussed the current economic outlook and policy priorities. In a context of high volatility and uncertainty, partnerships are key to provide stability and prosperity," she said in a post on X.

"We welcome the European Council’s proposal for the EIB to resume its operations in Türkiye. This will further strengthen our partnership and contribute to stability and prosperity in the region," Şimlek wrote, following a meeting with Calvino.

"We appreciate the EIB’s support for Türkiye’s earthquake reconstruction efforts, including the 400 million euros facility," he added.

"We held more than 60 meetings in one week in the U.S., where we were for the IMF-World Bank Spring meetings," the minister said in another post on X, citing talks with more than 2,000 investors, credit rating agencies and bilateral talks, among others.

"The summary of the meetings: Interest in Türkiye is strong. The country’s economic program is closely watched. Questions are asked about long-term investment opportunities," he said.