Türkiye's financial markets are heading into a data-heavy June period following the nine-day Eid al-Adha holiday break, with investors closely watching growth figures, inflation readings and a key central bank interest rate decision.

The calendar includes first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data, monthly inflation figures and the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT).

Data on Monday will provide a snapshot of economic momentum at the start of 2026 that has been marked by the Iran war, which triggered the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit route for roughly a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supply.

That caused what is described as the biggest energy crisis ever, which sent global prices higher, pressuring countries that heavily rely on imports.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) is scheduled to release data that is likely to show the economy expanded by about 2.7% year-over-year in the first quarter of the year, according to surveys.

The economy grew 3.6% in 2025, with fourth-quarter growth recorded at 3.4%, extending a growth streak to 22 consecutive quarters.

Inflation, trade, labor data

Inflation, due next Friday, will be one of the most closely watched indicators.

Consumer prices rose 4.18% month-over-month and 32.37% on an annual basis in April, mainly driven by pressures amid the fallout from the Iran war.

The domestic producer index rose 3.17% month-over-month in April for an annual increase of 28.59%.

The central bank has flagged rising inflation risks, saying it's closely monitoring the fallout of the conflict and ‌potential second-round effects.

The bank earlier this month raised its end-2026 interim inflation target to 24% from 16% and lifted its end-2027 target to 15% from 9%. It set its end-2028 interim target at 9%.

A day earlier, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat is expected to announce the May foreign trade data.

April exports rose 22.3% year-over-year to $25.4 billion despite the challenging global environment.

The figure marked the second-highest monthly export figure in Türkiye's history.

On the same day, the TurkStat will release April labor market statistics.

The unemployment rate fell to 8.1% in March, down 0.3 percentage points from the previous month, with the number of unemployed declining by 96,000 to 2.87 million.

Industrial production data for April is scheduled for June 10, following a March decline of 0.8% month-over-month and 1.1% year-over-year.

Central bank decision in spotlight

Markets will closely watch the CBRT's June 11 policy meeting for signals on the monetary stance.

At its previous meeting, the central bank held its benchmark one-week repo rate steady at 37%.

In its last statement, the bank said geopolitical risks and energy price volatility continued to pose uncertainty for inflation.

It said policymakers were closely monitoring these factors for their impact on economic activity and the disinflation outlook.

Fiscal, sectoral data

Other data releases include financial investment returns, budget balance figures and sectoral confidence indicators throughout the month.

On June 12, the CBRT will publish the current account balance figures.

The balance registered a $9.67 billion deficit in March. Excluding energy and gold, the shortfall stood at nearly $3.89 billion.

The Treasury and Finance Ministry will be releasing the May budget figures on June 15.

Data from April showed a deficit of TL 338.7 billion and a year-to-date shortfall of TL 758.8 billion.

Additional data releases will include construction and services output, agricultural producer prices and housing sales.

Residential property sales in April rose 2.6% year-over-year to 126,808 units, according to TurkStat.