Minimum wage in Türkiye will be increased by 27% in 2026, Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan announced on Tuesday.

The new net monthly minimum pay will be TL 28,075 (around $655.5), Işıkhan said following a meeting in the capital Ankara.

The wage was hiked by 30% to TL 22,104 for this year.

Many economists expected the 2026 increase to be set at around 25%.

The adjustment will directly affect millions of workers and is widely seen as a benchmark for private-sector pay rises. It also carries significant implications for inflation, labor costs and future interest rate decisions.

Annual inflation in Türkiye cooled to 31.1% in November, the lowest level in four years.

The Turkish central bank's end-2025 interim inflation target stands at 24%, with a forecast range of 31%-33%.

It expects inflation to fall to its 16% interim target by the end of 2026, in line with the government's medium-term program. For next year, the bank projects inflation between 13% and 19%.