Turkish authorities have imposed administrative fines totaling nearly TL 390 million (nearly $8.6 million) so far in 2026 on over 1,200 businesses for excessive price increases, according to a statement on Sunday.

The Trade Ministry, in a written statement, also said that inspections in the market have intensified ahead of the upcoming Eid al-Adha (Qurban Bayram) holiday.

The ministry noted the Unfair Price Evaluation Board imposed administrative fines totaling TL 389.4 million in 2026 on 1,258 businesses for excessive price hikes.

In a statement, it was emphasized that at four separate meetings held this year, inspections and investigations into practices that disrupt fair competition in the market and harm consumer welfare "have been carried out decisively."

It also provided details and suggested that during inspections of basic food and consumer goods, 13 businesses found to have made exorbitant price increases were fined some TL 9.64 million. Moreover, it added that in inspections of bread and simit products, 75 businesses found to have violated official pricing tariffs were fined about TL 12.95 million.

Similarly, it explained that following the import restrictions on foreign-based e-commerce marketplaces, inspections into price increases on local e-commerce platforms led to fines totaling TL 151.7 million for 840 businesses.

As a result of inspections into extraordinary price increases in fruit and vegetable prices, 330 businesses were fined TL 215.11 million, it added.

"Overall, the Unfair Price Evaluation Board imposed administrative fines amounting to TL 389,430,962.5 on 1,258 businesses in 2026 due to excessive price increases," the statement read.

At the same time, the statement stressed that inspection activities aimed at protecting citizens’ economic interests and maintaining market balance and fair trade continue without interruption.

It also pointed out that, especially ahead of Eid al-Adha, shopping malls, chain supermarkets, retail stores selling food and holiday goods, bus terminals used for travel, and wholesale markets are under close monitoring by the Trade Ministry, and all practices that could harm consumers are being carefully examined.

Finally, it was emphasized that administrative sanctions against businesses found to be acting against regulations during inspections will be strictly enforced within the legal authority provided by law.