Türkiye and Kazakhstan are deepening defense cooperation through ongoing initiatives and steps taken by the leading companies, as the two countries also aim to increase trade volume to $15 billion (TL 749.01 billion).

Türkiye is known for contributing to the defense needs of friendly and allied countries, while its approach to defense cooperation with Turkic states goes beyond simply selling products. Lasting partnerships are being established through local production, technology sharing, maintenance and repair capabilities, and long-term institutional cooperation.

Defense industry cooperation is a key pillar of bilateral ties with Kazakhstan, a top Turkish defense official said recently, as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his delegation prior to the Turkic states summit.

"We will diversify and deepen our areas of cooperation with friendly and brotherly Kazakhstan within the framework of a win-win approach," Haluk Görgün, the head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), said.

Accordingly, a series of concrete steps have been taken in defense industry cooperation with Kazakhstan, building on ties that date back many years.

Projects in Kazakhstan

Leading Turkish defense companies such as Aselsan, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and Otokar have investments and major projects underway in Kazakhstan.

One of the most tangible examples of Türkiye's defense industry investments in Kazakhstan is the Kazakhstan Aselsan Engineering (KAE) joint venture, established between Aselsan and Kazakhstan Engineering, Kazakhstan's state-owned defense industry company.

KAE manufactures day and night vision systems, thermal imaging sights, electro-optical reconnaissance and surveillance systems, remote-controlled weapon systems, professional radio and communication systems, as well as electronic board assemblies and infrared lenses.

Through this partnership, cooperation has moved beyond the sale of ready-made defense products from Türkiye, contributing instead to the development of production infrastructure, technical expertise and local industrial capabilities in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan to be new home for Anka drones

Another major area of defense industry cooperation between the two countries involves unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Kazakhstan, which has strengthened its air force with Anka unmanned aerial vehicles, developed by TAI, is preparing to become the platform's new production base abroad, according to the report by Anadolu Agency (AA) on Saturday.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between TAI and Kazakhstan Engineering on the production, maintenance and repair of Anka stealth drones in Kazakhstan.

Most recently, in May, an agreement on establishing a joint venture (JV) for the production and maintenance of Anka UAVs was implemented.

In line with this, to support the goal of local production, TAI and Kazakh Civil Aircraft Repair Plant No. 406 established a partnership under the name TA-406.

The two sides are said to be continuing their work on joint production. Mutual site visits have been conducted, while discussions on the feasibility study are ongoing, according to AA.

Once this process is completed, Kazakhstan will become the first country outside Türkiye to manufacture Anka UAVs.

Similarly, Otokar, one of Türkiye's leading land vehicle manufacturers, has also expanded its presence in Kazakhstan beyond the sale and export of armored vehicles.

Establishing a permanent presence through its Otokar Central Asia company, Otokar has positioned Kazakhstan as a hub for its operations in the Central Asian market.

Lifting trade with Kazakhstan

At the same time, Türkiye and Kazakhstan aim to reach $15 billion in bilateral trade volume, for which they need to diversify the products traded, facilitate mutual market access and involve more companies in trade, a head of a business council said.

"To achieve this target, we need to diversify the products traded, facilitate mutual market access and involve more companies in bilateral trade. While increasing Türkiye's share in the Kazakhstan market, we also attach importance to the balanced development of two-way trade," said Selçuk Yüce, head of the Türkiye-Kazakhstan Business Council at the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK).

Yüce noted that manufacturing, mining, agriculture and food processing stood out among the key sectors.

"I also consider health care, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment manufacturing among the priority areas. We can bring Türkiye's expertise in these fields together with Kazakhstan's needs," he told AA, in remarks published on Sunday.

"Energy, logistics and digital technologies are other sectors that could provide a broader foundation for our economic partnership," he added.

He also recalled that the bilateral trade volume reached approximately $10 billion based on the 2025 figure and added that the priority was to make this growth stable and sustainable.

Middle Corridor

Yüce, also noting the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor, said: "Extending from China through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea and the South Caucasus to Türkiye, this route contributes to the diversification of trade corridors."

However, he argued that geographical advantages alone are not enough for a corridor to become a preferred route.

"Regular services, predictable delivery times and competitive transportation costs are also necessary. Therefore, it is important for investments in ports, railways and logistics centers to go hand in hand with the digitalization of customs procedures," he noted.

Linking China and Europe via the Caucasus, the Middle Corridor trade route is gaining in geopolitical and economic importance, especially following the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

Türkiye and Kazakhstan stand among the key players and the countries along the corridor route.