Türkiye has managed to end 2022 with the highest exports ever, the country's president announced Monday, despite global challenges that clouded the trade outlook.

Outbound shipments have reached $254.2 billion in 2022, marking a 12.9% year-over-year increase, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told a meeting in Istanbul to announce the preliminary trade figures.

"This is the highest ever level recorded in the history of the Republic. Our goal is to ensure that Türkiye takes its place among the top 10 countries with the highest exports in the world," Erdoğan said.

Exports had ended 2021 at a record $225.4 billion, a figure that government and economists expected to reach $250 billion in 2022.

"We increased our exports exactly sevenfold from $36 billion when we set out 20 years ago," Erdoğan said.

Exports have been one of the main drivers of Türkiye’s economic growth and hit record-high volumes throughout 2022.

Yet, a global slowdown has dragged on foreign demand, notably among Türkiye’s largest trade partners, spearheaded by Europe.

Erdoğan said shipments to the European Union increased by 12% in 2022, while some 10,000 companies completed their first exports in the same period.

The president also underlined that exports made using the Turkish lira reached nearly TL 350 billion ($19 billion) last year.

"The number of countries and regions to which we export with our national currency has reached 197," Erdoğan added.