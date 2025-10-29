Türkiye's total goods and services exports reached an all-time high of $390 billion as of Oct. 29, achieving a new milestone just as the nation is celebrating the 102nd anniversary of the republic.

"This success is the result of the determination of our producers, the diligence of our exporters, the courage of our entrepreneurs and the unity of our nation. It represents the quality, competitiveness and taste of Turkish goods and services," the Trade Ministry said in a written statement on Tuesday.

The Turkish economy, which had an export structure predominantly based on agricultural products in 1923, has today diversified into a wide range of value-added exports, from automotive to white goods and the defense industry, according to the statement.

Goods exports reached a record high of $270 billion as of October 2025, exceeding the ministry's target set at the beginning of the year.

"Our total exports, including our service exports, have reached $390 billion, exceeding the target we set at the beginning of the year, allowing us to experience the pride and happiness of reaching the highest level in our history," the ministry said.

It also recalled that the country's share of global exports reached an all-time high of 1.07% in 2024, up from 0.55% in 2002 and an average of 0.38% in the 1980-2000 period.

"As of 2024, exports exceeded $1 billion to 53 countries; exports reached the highest figures in the history of the republic in 60 countries. Also, that year, annual exports from 31 of our provinces exceeded $1 billion, and the number of exporting companies rose to 180,396," it said.

Exports to EU at record high

At the same time, Turkish exports to countries that are members of the European Union also climbed, reaching a record high of $115.1 billion in 2024, up from $11.3 billion in 1996, driven by the momentum of the Customs Union.

"Our share of the EU-27's total imports, which stood at 2.2% in 2002, reached an all-time high of 4.0% by 2024. Today, Türkiye is positioned as a reliable, stable and strong trading partner preferred by developed countries," the statement further said.

Industry, high-tech shares in exports rise

Industrial product exports accounted for 94.2% of total exports in 2024, up from 21.2% in 1969. Similarly, machinery and vehicles contributed to 30.1% of total exports last year, up from 0.2% in 1969, the ministry also said.

"This development is a clear indicator of Türkiye's significant transformation from an agriculture-based economy to high-technology production and industrial exports," it added.

"Today, Türkiye has become a reliable player in global trade, encompassing the entire chain from production and exports to technology and logistics."

The data shared also showed that the share of medium- and high-technology products in total manufacturing industry exports increased to 41% in 2024 and 42.6% in the first nine months of 2025, compared to 30.4% in 2002.

2nd fastest-growing economy among OECD

Türkiye's economy grew by an average of 5.4% annually between 2000 and 2024, making it the second-fastest-growing economy among the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries.

While the global economy grew by 3.1% between 1980 and 2002, the Turkish economy grew by 3.9%, a 0.8 percentage point increase, the ministry said.

Moreover, while in the 2003-2024 period, the global economy grew by 3.6%, the Turkish economy expanded 1.5 percentage points faster than the 1980-2002 period and 1.9 percentage points faster than the global average, it also said, citing International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data.

Similarly, Türkiye's gross domestic product (GDP) soared approximately fivefold to $1.36 trillion in 2024, ranking 17th globally, from $238.7 billion in 2002, which placed 21st worldwide. The GDP per capita also rose to $15,325 in 2024, from $3,616 in 2002.

"While GDP per capita in Türkiye was only 35% of the OECD average in 2002, based on purchasing power parity, this rate increased to over 70% by 2024," it added.

In the end, the ministry also highlighted export performance by sector, noting, for example, that the defense industry has made "significant strides" in recent years.

"From its first production initiatives in the 1950s to the present day, Türkiye has become one of the world's leading production centers in the white goods sector. With an export volume of $5.6 billion as of 2024, Türkiye ranks third in Europe and fifth in the world," it also said.

It also marked performances in the agriculture and textile sectors, while pledging to "continue to develop this strong structure."