Türkiye’s relations with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) "are not limited to political and cultural dimensions,” Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said during a recent visit to Lefkoşa (Nicosia), highlighting the need to expand investments and elevate bilateral trade from the current level of some $2.5 billion (TL 75.5 billion).

"We continue our efforts to expand our investments in the TRNC," Bolat was quoted as saying.

During his trip to the TRNC, Bolat first visited the tombs of TRNC’s founding President Rauf Denktaş and first Vice President Fazıl Küçük in the capital city of Lefkoşa and then met with Economy and Energy Minister Olgun Amcaoğlu.

After their meeting, Bolat and Amcaoğlu participated in the 12th Türkiye-TRNC Joint Committee Conference, organized by the Turkish Ministry of Trade and the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM).

The conference was also attended by senior officials from the TRNC as well as the Turkish ambassador to Lefkoşa and businesspeople from the two countries.

"Given the great potential of the two countries, we endeavor to boost our trade relations to higher and mutually beneficial levels, therefore, we are taking significant steps in areas such as diversifying our trade, increasing investment opportunities and promoting mutual business activities,” Bolat said.

Bolat pointed out that the TRNC’s natural resources and economic power have increased the country’s strategic importance in the region, adding that they are working to build a future together.

He emphasized that Turkish investments in the TRNC and the increase in its trade volume are proof of this effort, saying that they are working on projects and action plans that support the integration of northern Cypriot companies into world trade.

The minister highlighted that their greatest wish for TRNC companies is to benefit from the strong position of Turkish companies in world trade and that the TRNC will continue to be supported in every field.

At the conference, Amcaoğlu said that Türkiye’s support, experience and vision are important for the TRNC to achieve its economic and trade goals.

Cyprus has been mired in a decadeslong dispute between Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the U.N. to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Türkiye fully supports a two-state solution on the island of Cyprus based on sovereign equality and equal international status.