The Turkish Competition Authority (RK) said on Thursday that it has launched an investigation into Spotify to look into possible discriminatory practices and predatory pricing in the online music streaming market.

The probe will examine whether the Swedish streaming giant favors certain rights holders in its algorithms, and whether its subscription pricing in Türkiye is set at levels that unfairly hinder competitors and rights holders, the antitrust authority said on its website.

Spotify has been facing backlash from Turkish artists over what they describe as a lack of transparency in how its charts are compiled. It has also been accused of censorship and preferential treatment.

In early July, the RK launched an investigation into "various allegations that the strategies and policies implemented by Spotify" in Türkiye have caused anti-competitive effects in the music industry.

The regulator said the probe would examine whether the company gave more visibility to some artists and engaged in unfair practices in the distribution of royalties, thereby violating competition law.

The company said its operations complied with "all applicable laws" but would cooperate with the investigation.

The latest probe comes just a month after Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced Spotify would establish a local office in Türkiye in 2026.

Spotify, which launched in Türkiye in 2013, says it paid over TL 2 billion (nearly $50 million) to the local music industry in 2024, calling its service "pivotal in growing Turkish artists' royalties globally."