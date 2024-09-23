Türkiye's Investment Office launched a high-profile advertising campaign in New York's iconic Times Square, coinciding with the 79th U.N. General Assembly, aiming to promote the country's economic potential.

Digital billboards in the vibrant location – the major commercial intersection visited by numerous tourists display messages such as "Invest in Türkiye" and "Nexus of the World" – highlighting Türkiye's strategic position at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and Africa.

The campaign by the Investment Office of the Presidency of Türkiye aims to showcase the country's economic strengths, including its growth, investment-friendly reforms and skilled workforce. It also emphasizes the country's access to global markets due to its geographic location.

The messages reading "Invest in Türkiye" and "Nexus of the World" are seen at iconic Times Square, New York, U.S., Sept. 22, 2024. (AA Photo)

These promotional messages will be shown regularly throughout the U.N. General Assembly session as New York welcomes international visitors and dignitaries.

The initiative is part of Türkiye's broader efforts to attract value-added and technology-oriented investments, aiming to bolster its position in the global supply chain.

The Investment Office recently released its new ​​foreign direct investments (FDI) strategy covering the period between 2024 and 2028, which is designed as a road map to accelerate the attraction of quality FDI projects that align with Türkiye's economic development goals.

The main goal of the strategy is to increase the country's share of the FDI pie to 1.5% on the global scale through qualified projects by 2028 and increase its regional share in FDI inflows to 12%.

With its favorable geostrategic location, a wide range of free trade agreements (FTAs), a customs union with the European Union, a vibrant startup ecosystem and other factors, Türkiye has emerged as an attractive FDI destination over the past 20 years.

Most recently, the authorities have also unveiled a new high-technology investment program, dubbed HIT-30, committing $30 billion in incentives to establish Türkiye as a global leader in high technology.