Türkiye will continue implementing structural reforms aimed at boosting production capacity, competitiveness and export diversification in line with the government's medium-term program, a statement said on Monday.

The statement came following a meeting by the Economic Coordination Board (EKK), which said the government's economic road map has strengthened macroeconomic fundamentals, making the economy more resilient, competitive and better positioned to adapt to changing global conditions, including the Middle East conflict.

Chaired by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, the EKK includes ministers of finance, trade, labor, energy, industry, and agriculture, along with senior officials from other key economic institutions, including the central bank.

The board said Türkiye has maintained uninterrupted economic growth for 23 consecutive quarters despite multiple external shocks, while the unemployment rate has remained in single digits.

"The budget balance continues to follow a path consistent with program targets, while Türkiye's risk premium (CDS) has approached pre-conflict levels," the statement said.

The Middle East conflict, triggered by U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, effectively shut the key Strait of Hormuz, sending energy prices sharply higher.

That came as a challenge for countries that rely on imports to meet their energy needs, including Türkiye.

The board said rising prices were creating pressure on inflation and the current account balance, but stressed relevant institutions were implementing "timely and effective" measures to limit the impact.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the implementation status of structural reform measures under the 2026-2028 medium-term program and discussed additional steps to accelerate progress.

Against a backdrop of heightened global uncertainty, geopolitical risks and rapid technological transformation, the statement said Türkiye is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities thanks to its strong macroeconomic foundations and diversified policy framework.

The EKK reiterated its commitment to structural reforms that improve the business and investment environment, strengthen production capacity, enhance competitiveness and support export diversification.

It also highlighted ongoing efforts to accelerate industrial transformation, strengthen research and development, innovation and technology-focused production, and advance green and digital transformation initiatives.

The statement emphasized that simplifying bureaucratic procedures, improving access to qualified labor, facilitating work permit processes and ensuring a predictable investment climate are becoming increasingly important as global competition for investment intensifies.

As part of the "Strong Hub for Investments in the Century of Türkiye Program," authorities plan to gradually expand the "One-Stop Office" model, currently operating at the Istanbul Financial Center, across the country to provide investors with faster and more efficient services.

Officials further assessed progress in the One-Stop Office initiative and outlined measures to ensure investors can access permits, licenses and other administrative procedures through a single platform.

The board also evaluated labor market developments and considered policies aimed at facilitating the employment of foreign workers in sectors facing labor shortages, while improving work permit procedures.