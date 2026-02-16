Türkiye's central government budget balance registered a deficit of TL 214.5 billion ($4.9 billion) in January, official figures from the Treasury and Finance Ministry showed on Monday.

That compared with a shortfall of TL 139.3 billion in the same month a year earlier.

The budget revenues in January rose by 55% to TL 1.42 trillion, mainly supported by rising tax revenues.

Expenditures also rose by nearly 55% year-over-year to almost TL 1.64 trillion, according to the ministry.

Türkiye's tax revenues were at TL 1.18 trillion, the data showed.

Non-interest expenditures rose 32% to TL 1.18 trillion, while interest rate payments rose sharply by 180% to TL 456.4 billion.

Excluding interest rate payments, the budget posted a surplus of TL 241.8 billion, the data showed. That compared to a surplus of 23.8 billion in the same period of 2025.