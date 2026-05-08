Türkiye could sign a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) agreement with Algeria this year as it looks to renew and potentially expand its existing long-term gas supply contract, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Friday.

The remarks came on the sidelines of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s visit to Ankara, where he, along with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, oversaw the signings of multiple agreements between the two countries.

Bayraktar said Türkiye and Algeria discussed broader energy cooperation, including LNG trade as well as oil and natural gas exploration activities.

"We hope to conclude a new agreement within this year," he said, noting the current deal expires in September 2027.

Türkiye currently imports 4.4 billion cubic metres (bcm) of LNG annually from Algeria under the existing contract.

But Bayraktar said Ankara was open to increasing that volume to 6-6.5 bcm. He added that Türkiye was prepared to extend the new contract for five to 10 years.

"Europe cannot offer Algeria a long-term commitment, but we told them: don't worry, we can," he said.

Bayraktar also said the two countries were discussing a project under which Algerian LNG shipped to Türkiye could be regasified at Turkish facilities and partially exported onward to southeastern Europe, particularly via Bulgaria.

"The first step is for LNG to arrive in Türkiye. In the second phase, part of this LNG could be regasified at our facilities and transported to Europe," he said.

Bayraktar said Türkiye expected its energy partnership with Algeria to deepen further through joint hydrocarbon exploration initiatives.

He said Türkiye’s state energy company, Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO), was in talks with Algeria's state-owned energy firm Sonatrach on potential joint oil and natural gas exploration projects in Algerian waters using Türkiye’s seismic and drilling vessels.

"One of the important agenda items was cooperation between TPAO and Sonatrach, using our seismic and drilling vessels to explore oil and natural gas in Algerian waters," Bayraktar said.