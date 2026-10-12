Türkiye is in talks with Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Syria on a large electricity transmission link connecting the four countries, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said Monday.

"We are discussing a major mega interconnection project, an electricity transmission line project, between Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Syria and Turkey," Bayraktar told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Bayraktar was speaking on the sidelines of the 25th World Petroleum Council (WPC) Energy Congress in Riyadh. He gave no details on cost, capacity or timing.

He added that Türkiye wants to expand energy cooperation with other countries as well, naming Libya, Iraq, Pakistan and Uzbekistan in particular.

Türkiye's investments in recent years have strengthened supply security in the region, according to Bayraktar.

He pointed to the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), TurkStream, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and the Iraq-Türkiye oil pipeline, which together allow energy to move in different directions.

He said the aim is to use this infrastructure more fully. "We want to use our existing lines and infrastructure at the highest level. We want our lines to be full," he said. The Iraq-Türkiye oil pipeline has a capacity of 1.5 million barrels per day, and he said that capacity should be filled.

On natural gas, Bayraktar said Türkiye is considering filling spare capacity in TANAP with additional gas, so that more gas could be carried to Türkiye and, through it, to Europe.

He said Türkiye's investments in regasification terminals and liquefied natural gas infrastructure also create openings to bring in more LNG and send it on to Europe.

He said Türkiye continues to pursue a strategy of diversifying its energy sources, and is developing projects meant to support supply security on a regional and European scale, as well as meeting its own needs.

‘One of biggest crises of modern times"

Bayraktar described world energy markets as facing one of the biggest crises of modern times. Despite this, he said, Türkiye has had no problems with the supply security of oil and oil products.

He said developments affecting production and supply in major oil producers such as Venezuela, Russia and Iran had increased pressure on global markets, and that price swings were hurting economies around the world.

"A prolonged contraction in energy markets could have serious consequences for the global economy, and international cooperation needs to be strengthened to get out of the crisis," he said. Energy markets could only become more balanced once regional tensions and war come to an end, he added.

Solidarity with Saudi Arabia

Bayraktar also expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia over recent attacks claimed by the Houthis on airports in the kingdom.

"We are here as Türkiye to show that we stand by our Saudi brothers," he said. He said he hoped the attacks would end and that the Turkish people stand with the Saudi people.

Saudi authorities pressed ahead with the WPC Energy Congress despite the deadly attacks, although several top energy executives were dropped from the schedule for the event.

The chief executives of ⁠ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies, Shell, Chevron and BP had all been expected at the event, which began on Sunday, but were no longer on the agenda that ​conference organizers released early Monday.

"To everyone who traveled to Riyadh, ​thank ⁠you," said Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who opened Monday's session of the gathering for energy policy and industry.

"You know this country is safe and that we hold your protection at whole heart ... Our gathering here does not mean the risk is gone."

Prince Abdulaziz said the events of recent weeks were serious and that the kingdom's response must be "equally serious."

The WPC Energy Congress was originally scheduled for April of this year, but was postponed after the U.S. and Israeli war on Iran began in late February. Saudi Arabia was named host in October 2022, the first time the event, first held in Britain in 1933, has been held in the kingdom.

Chief executives of major energy companies are a regular fixture at WPC ⁠Energy events and had been scheduled to speak on stage this week about global oil and gas markets, energy security and the energy transition.

The WPC ⁠Energy ‌Congress is ‌taking place this week at a conference center some 10 kilometers (6 ⁠miles) from Riyadh's international airport, which has been ‌attacked four times in the last week.

One person was killed and nearly a dozen hurt in a new attack ​on the airport on Sunday ⁠evening, Saudi authorities reported, a day after a strike claimed ⁠by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis killed 13 people and wounded more than 300, the deadliest attack ⁠in the kingdom in ​more than a decade.