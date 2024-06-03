Türkiye achieved its highest monthly exports ever in May, its trade minister announced on Monday, driving a nearly 48% decrease in the current account deficit.

Outbound shipments rose 11% year-over-year to nearly $24.1 billion last month, marking "a new record in the history of our Republic," Trade Minister Ömer Bolat told an event to announce the preliminary trade figures.

The downward trend in imports continued with a 10.3% decline to $30.6 billion, Bolat said.

"With the increase in exports and the decrease in imports, our foreign trade deficit decreased by 47.8% on an annual basis (33.9% month-over-month) and fell to $6.5 billion."

From January through May, the shortfall plunged about 34.4% from a year ago to $36.8 billion, the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) data showed.

Bolat said the ratio of exports covering imports rose 15.3 points to 78.7% in May.

He said annualized exports also reached a new all-time high at $260.1 billion, marking an increase of 2.3% compared to the previous year.

Despite multiple challenges, including a devastating earthquake, the nation's exports reached a third straight annual peak and totaled nearly $256 billion in 2023, compared to $254 billion in 2022.

The Turkish government sees the exports reaching $267 billion by the end of 2024.