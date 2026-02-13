Foreign direct investment (FDI) into Türkiye increased by 12.2% year-over-year in 2025 despite a relatively stagnant global investment climate, official data showed on Friday.

The FDI inflow reached $13.1 billion (TL 572.99 billion) last year, according to data released by the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT), bucking the broader trend seen in many developing economies.

Among the top sources of FDI into Türkiye in 2025, the Netherlands ranked first with $2.86 billion, followed by Luxembourg with $1.16 billion and Kazakhstan with nearly $1.14 billion.

Other major investors included Germany, the United States, France, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

On a sectoral basis, the data pointed to a concentration of investment in production, trade and technology-oriented activities.

Wholesale and retail trade attracted the largest share of last year's FDI, driven mainly by investments in e-commerce platforms. The sector accounted for 32% of total inflows, or $3.05 billion.

Manufacturing followed closely with a 31% share, totaling just over $3 billion, while the information and communications sector ranked third with a 14% share, or $1.31 billion.

According to the U.N. Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Global Investment Trends Monitor, global FDI flows showed only a cautious recovery in 2025. While inflows to developed economies and financial centers increased, investment into developing countries declined by about 2%.

Against this backdrop, Türkiye stood out with double-digit growth, outperforming global peers.

Türkiye's performance is attributed to reforms aimed at improving the investment climate, including the launch of projects under the HIT-30 program, updates to the incentive system, the implementation of climate legislation and steps to advance digitalization.

Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu, head of the Investment and Finance Office of the Presidency of Türkiye, said Türkiye's performance reflected its structural advantages and reform agenda at a time when global investment decisions remained cautious.

"Investments by global technology brands and funding directed to technology startups stood out in 2025. Investments in manufacturing and logistics also strengthened Türkiye's position in global supply chains," Dağlıoğlu said in a statement.

He added that Türkiye's production capacity, skilled workforce and strategic location continue to enhance its appeal as "a global connectivity hub" for international investors.