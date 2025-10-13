Türkiye received $10.6 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first eight months of the year, marking a 58% increase from a year ago, data showed on Monday.

In August alone, $1.8 billion in FDI flowed into the country, of which $1.5 billion came in the form of equity capital, according to the International Investors Association (YASED).

A further $137 million was recorded through debt instruments and $202 million through property purchases by foreign nationals. Investment exits, valued at around $90 million, partly offset the inflows.

Since 2003, Türkiye has attracted more than $284 billion in total foreign investment.

The information and communications technology (ICT) sector dominated August's inflows, accounting for $1 billion, or 69% of total equity investment. The wholesale and retail trade sector followed, capturing a 10% share.

Between January and August, the top three recipient sectors were wholesale and retail trade ($2.5 billion), information and communication ($1.2 billion) and food manufacturing ($1.2 billion).

The European Union remained Türkiye's largest source of investment, representing 91% of total inflows in August and 58% of cumulative FDI since 2003.

Among individual countries, Luxembourg led with 71% of total FDI in August, followed by the Netherlands (14%), Switzerland (2%), Azerbaijan (2%) and Ireland (2%).

For the year to date, the largest investors were the Netherlands ($2.5 billion), Kazakhstan ($1.1 billion) and Luxembourg ($1.1 billion).