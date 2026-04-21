Türkiye expects to benefit from new regional dynamics after ongoing conflicts subside, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said on Tuesday, stressing that the country's diversified supply structure and relative stability position it as a "safe haven" for investment.

"A new regional environment and new conditions await us after the war. New dynamics will come into play. As a country that maintains its stability and its status as a safe haven, we believe we have very important opportunities and possibilities," Yılmaz said.

He was speaking at a roundtable organized by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Oil and gas prices spiked following the start of joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on ​Iran on Feb. 28. Global supply chains are facing a historic upheaval as the war disrupts shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, the key transit point for Gulf oil and gas exports, as well as fertilizers.

Yılmaz said Türkiye has managed to shield itself from supply disruptions thanks to diversified sourcing, though it has faced pricing pressures. But, he said authorities were taking measures to limit inflationary pressures.

"We are making efforts to contain the impact on inflation, even at the cost of taking some burden onto our budget," he said.

Although the regional conflicts may have negative impacts in the short term, they bring an important perspective and significant opportunities for Türkiye in the medium term, said Yılmaz.

"We are in preparation to evaluate these new opportunities. In the coming days, we may introduce some new initiatives that will surprise you," he noted.

"We plan to take some important, investor-friendly steps geared toward Türkiye benefiting from this new environment. We are making preparations for this."

At the same time, Yılmaz underscored Ankara's approach of maintaining strong deterrence while advocating diplomacy, negotiations and truce in regional conflicts.

Trade momentum continues

The meeting in Ankara, attended by senior representatives from the U.S. business community, focused on expanding bilateral trade and investment ties.

Yılmaz highlighted the strong trajectory of economic relations between Türkiye and the United States, noting that bilateral trade reached $39 billion in 2025, with the U.S. becoming one of Türkiye's largest export markets.

Trade volume stood at $10.4 billion in the first quarter of 2026, signaling continued momentum toward the long-standing $100 billion trade target, he said. However, Yılmaz acknowledged that the trade balance has recently shifted against Türkiye, partly due to increased imports in energy and defense.

"To ensure a more sustainable and balanced structure, we aim to diversify trade and focus on high value-added sectors," he added.

Beyond trade, mutual investments have also deepened. Direct U.S. investments in Türkiye totaled $16 billion between 2003 and 2025, with more than 2,300 U.S.-capital companies operating in the country across production, exports, employment and research and development.

Turkish companies, in turn, have invested more than $14 billion in the United States over the same period. Still, Yılmaz said Türkiye has significant untapped potential given the United States' roughly $8 trillion global foreign direct investment stock.

Business leaders see strong investment potential

TOBB President Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu echoed the positive outlook, saying the recent surge in trade and investment ties has created strong momentum toward the $100 billion target, though sustainability and balance remain key priorities.

He also pointed to shifting global supply chains, where trends such as near-shoring and friend-shoring are elevating Türkiye's strategic importance due to its geography, industrial capacity and workforce.

Yogurt maker Chobani founder Hamdi Ulukaya, who heads the U.S.-Türkiye Business Council, said the current geopolitical environment has further underscored Türkiye's role as a strategic investment destination.

"Türkiye has a young, dynamic business environment," he said, adding that long-term investors could reap significant returns. "Investments in Türkiye will yield incredible results."