Türkiye's government expects inflation to slow to 28.5% this year and to 16% in 2026 before dropping to single digits the following year, according to an economic road map announced on Monday.

In its annual medium-term program (MTP), which covers the next three years, the government also forecasts economic growth will slow to 3.3% this year as tight monetary policy weighs, before it rebounds and returns to around trend growth of 5% in 2028.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, presenting the program in Ankara, said disinflation will continue through the end of the year, supported by fiscal policies and the moderate course of commodity prices.

Officials say the MTP aims to enhance predictability for both the public and private sectors by establishing macroeconomic targets based on global, regional, and national economic developments, as well as economic and social policies.

The program aims to improve macroeconomic and financial stability, maintain fiscal discipline and ensure price stability.

Authorities intervene at times to smooth "extreme" moves in the foreign exchange rate, Yılmaz said, but added that Türkiye has a floating FX regime and no target for the Turkish lira.

The inflation forecast marked a retreat from last year's medium-term program in which the government predicted single-digit consumer price inflation by 2026.

Official data last week showed the annual trend in inflation remains downward, although the CPI softened less than expected to 32.95% in August, while it rose 2.04% on a monthly basis.

That, combined with unexpectedly high gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the second quarter, prompted analysts to predict the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) will slow its rate cuts to only 200 basis points this week.

The major emerging market economy is slowly rebalancing after years of soaring inflation and high volatility in the foreign exchange rate.

Since mid-2023, a new Cabinet and central bank leadership shifted course to more conventional policymaking with tight monetary policy, including a policy rate raised as high as 50%, meant to rein in inflation, which has more than halved over the last year.

In July, the CBRT cut rates by 300 basis points to 43%, relaunching an easing cycle it had paused in March due to market turbulence after the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu, who was jailed pending trial over graft charges.

Markets were volatile again last week after a court ruling to suspend Istanbul provincial leadership of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) over alleged irregularities in a 2023 provincial congress.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, also presenting the program, said there were no "extraordinary" market moves in the last week and that it was not possible to isolate the potential economic impact of any domestic political issues.

Forecasts

The program, released around midnight in the Official Gazette, forecast economic growth of 3.3% in 2025, 3.8% in 2026, 4.3% in 2027 and 5% in 2028, and added that potential GDP growth was expected to rise by 0.5% during this time due to structural reforms.

Inflation is expected to be 28.5% by the end of this year, 16% in 2026, 9% in 2027 and 8% in 2028, according to the MTP.

Tourism revenues were expected to rise to $75 billion by 2028 from a record $64 billion this year.

Exports were seen climbing to $308.5 billion by 2028 from what is expected to be a new peak of $273.8 billion this year. They are forecast to reach $282 billion in 2026 and $294 billion in 2027.

Imports are projected to reach $367 billion by the end of this year, $378 billion in 2026, $393 billion in 2027 and $410.5 billion in 2028.

The unemployment rate was expected to be relatively stable this year, with a target of 8.4% for next year, 8.2% for 2027, and 7.8% for 2028.

The current account-to-GDP ratio was forecast to be 1.4% in 2025, before reaching 1% in 2028. The current account deficit was seen narrowing to $18.5 billion by 2028, from $22.6 billion this year.

The budget deficit was forecast to widen from almost TL 2.21 trillion ($53.55 billion) this year to TL 2.81 trillion in 2028. The gap is projected to be 3.5% of the country's GDP in 2026 and 2.8% at the end of the program period.

The program also listed a series of planned structural reforms ranging from transitioning into digital or high-value-added technology industries to a green transformation and ways to increase agricultural efficiency.

Yılmaz on Monday said that with the policies pursued and the gains achieved, Türkiye's economy will be in a much stronger position by the end of the MTP period.

By the end of 2028, he said, the country will have built an economic structure with lasting macroeconomic stability and sustainable growth.

For the first time, Türkiye's GDP will approach $1.9 trillion, and per capita income will reach $21,000 at the end of the MTP period, he stressed.

"Our tourism revenues will reach $75 billion, unemployment will be reduced to below 8%, and price stability will be permanently achieved with single-digit inflation," Yılmaz noted.

"Within the framework of inflation targeting, monetary policy will continue to be supported in full harmony with fiscal and revenue policies."