Türkiye’s government on Thursday unveiled key aspects of its draft budget for next year, which will be presented to Parliament for debate next week.

The budget envisages spending of TL 14.73 trillion (about $430 billion) and revenues of TL 12.8 trillion, said Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz. That would translate into a budget deficit equivalent to 3.1% of the gross domestic product (GDP).

The government has allocated TL 1.57 trillion for investments for 2025, amounting to some 10.7% of the planned expenditure, Yılmaz told an event to present the draft budget ahead of Parliament discussions, which are set to begin on Oct. 22.

Key highlights from the proposal include substantial allocations to education, defense, health care, and infrastructure, reflecting the government's continued focus on social welfare and national security.

Meanwhile, about TL 584 billion is envisaged for the rebuilding of the southeastern region that was struck by devastating earthquakes in February last year and to boost resistance against disasters, said Yılmaz.

A total of TL 120 billion has been allocated for the Disaster-Resilient Cities Project, or 0.9% of GDP.

Excluding earthquake-related expenditures, the budget deficit is projected to be 2.2% of GDP, Yılmaz noted.

About TL 2.18 trillion is earmarked for the education sector, including higher education.

Yılmaz emphasized the increase in the education budget over the years, noting that in 2002, the Education Ministry's budget stood at just TL 8 billion. By 2025, it is expected to reach TL 1.45 trillion.

"We are allocating about 14.8% of the budget to education, making it the single largest expenditure," said Yılmaz.

Reflecting heightened regional tensions and a continued emphasis on national security, the government plans to allocate TL 1.61 trillion to defense and security spending in 2025.

About TL 2.44 trillion is designated for health care area, alongside TL 651 billion for social assistance and support programs.

Additionally, the budget includes TL 1.93 trillion for broader social expenditures, which incorporate subsidies for natural gas, electricity, and measures such as the exemption of minimum wage from taxation.

Yılmaz also highlighted the government’s focus on agriculture, with TL 706 billion allocated to the sector, supporting farmers and rural development initiatives.

He said the government projects to increase allocations to municipalities and provincial administrations to TL 1.34 trillion.

Yılmaz noted that in 2002, the share of these local entities in the central budget was just 4%, compared to 9.1% envisaged for 2025.

The budget will also set aside TL 561 billion for real sector support, said the vice president.