Türkiye's agricultural output exceeded the $80 billion mark for the first time last year, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı announced on Saturday.

Sharing the milestone on social media, Yumaklı described it as a "historic record in agriculture" and said that "Türkiye is at the top of the global league."

Citing the World Bank's 2025 Agricultural Output Report, the minister said the country's agricultural output had surpassed $80 billion for the first time in history, reaching $83.2 billion.

"We rank first in Europe and seventh in the world. I sincerely thank all our producers, farmers, exporters and industrialists who have brought life to our land and made us proud," he said.

"The abundance of Anatolia will continue to be Türkiye's strength," he added.

An infographic shared by the minister also compared agricultural output figures across countries.

Türkiye ranked 12th globally with the agricultural output of $24.5 billion in 2002. By 2023, the year marking the hundred years of the republic, it had climbed to eighth place with $72.9 billion.

Continued growth in agricultural output in the following years enabled the country to reach a record $83.2 billion last year.

China topped the global ranking with agricultural output worth some $1.298 trillion.