In a period when the investment climate became more challenging, Türkiye emerged as one of the most successful developing economies, recording "a strong 29% increase" in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, the Trade Ministry suggested on Tuesday.

The ministry, in a written statement, also announced that foreign capital investments coming into the country were estimated to account for approximately 30% of the total exports in 2025.

Furthermore, it noted that Türkiye has become an attractive hub for international investment in recent years, citing its consistent industrial, trade, and investment policies. It also emphasized that foreign investments flowing into Türkiye support both production capacity and export performance.

The statement also highlighted that Türkiye has further strengthened its position as a resilient and strategic production and supply center with high market access in the global trade system, supported by its logistics infrastructure, integration into global value chains, and structural improvements to the investment environment.

"Data from the World Investment Report published by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) confirms Türkiye's strong position in the global investment landscape," it said.

"As of 2025, global foreign direct investment flows increased by 14% to reach $1.6 trillion. However, this growth was unevenly distributed," it added, mentioning that investments directed toward developed economies rose by 43% to $728 billion, while those flowing to developing economies declined by 2% to $877 billion.

"At a time when the investment climate has become more challenging for developing countries and protectionist trends are rising globally, Türkiye has stood out as one of the most successful developing economies, recording a strong 29% increase in foreign direct investment inflows," it further said.

The statement also noted that foreign direct investment in Türkiye has shown a steady upward trend in recent years.

"According to data from the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT), foreign direct investment inflows, which stood at just $1.1 billion in 2002, rose by 12.2% year-over-year to $13.1 billion in 2025."

"This indicates a stable monthly average inflow of $1.1 billion throughout the year," it added.

"Thanks to Türkiye’s strengthening investment ecosystem, qualified investments focused on digital transformation, climate-friendly initiatives, and global supply chains are increasing our production capacity and creating a multiplier effect on exports."

Also pointing to the ministry's analysis, it said that foreign capital investments accounted for approximately 30% of Türkiye’s total exports in 2025.

Examining the export performance of these firms, the largest share of exports, or some $46.4 billion, was directed to European Union countries, according to the ministry.

"Türkiye continues to pursue its goal of becoming a global hub for production and trade through strategic policies," it also said, pledging to continue efforts in this direction.