Türkiye's Oruç Reis seismic research vessel will ​begin exploration for hydrocarbon resources in offshore fields in ⁠Pakistan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister ⁠Alparslan Bayraktar said Friday, adding that drilling was ​expected to start ​in 2027.

Last year, Türkiye state oil company Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) signed hydrocarbon exploration and production agreements with Pakistani companies including Mari Energies, Fatima, OGDCL, PPL, Prime and GHDL for three offshore and two onshore fields in Pakistan.

Bayraktar, who attended ⁠a ⁠ceremony to welcome the Oruç Reis at Karachi Port alongside Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, said on the social media platform X that the vessel would carry out two- and three-dimensional seismic survey ⁠operations in the Indus and Makran basins to "uncover the potential there."

The vessel will spend about two months collecting data across 670 square kilometers (about 259 square miles), Bayraktar said.

"Based on the data we collect, we aim to begin drilling activity next year in the identified areas," he noted.

'Turning point' in energy cooperation

The step ​marks a "strong turning point" in energy cooperation ​between the two countries, Bayraktar said, noting that ⁠it comes at ‌a time of turbulence ⁠in global oil ‌and gas markets.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar (C) and Pakistani officials attend the welcoming ceremony for Türkiye's Oruç Reis seismic research vessel at the Port of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan, Nov. 20, 2026. (AA Photo)

"We are two nations with a history built on shared values and deep brotherhood," he stressed. He said the partnership is not just on paper. Licensing has been completed for five blocks, three offshore and two onshore, and field activity has begun, he said.

Last month, Bayraktar ​said the planned ⁠operations off Pakistan had ⁠been delayed by about six ⁠months due ​to the war in Iran.

Bayraktar said the world’s oil and gas markets are going through one of the biggest shocks in their history, which makes such cooperation more strategic. He said Türkiye wants to repeat its exploration and production success at home in Pakistan.

He recalled that in 2020, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Türkiye used the same vessels to discover the largest natural gas reserve in the Black Sea. He said it was also the largest offshore gas discovery in the world that year.

Those fields now produce about 10 million cubic meters of gas a day and meet the needs of about 4 million households, he said. Output is to reach about 40 million cubic meters a day by 2028, supplying 16 million households.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar (C) and Pakistani officials attend the welcoming ceremony for Türkiye's Oruç Reis seismic research vessel at the Port of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan, Nov. 20, 2026. (AA Photo)

"We are putting the experience and engineering capability we gained in these activities at the service of our Pakistani brothers," he said.

Mining agreements

The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, meanwhile, also said two joint venture agreements were signed between MTAIC and Pakistani mining companies.

MTAIC is a venture of two Turkish state mining bodies, the General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration, known as MTA, and Eti Maden. Its Pakistani partners are Mari Energies Minerals and the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation.

Under the agreements, MTAIC will start exploration at three sites in Pakistan: two for copper and gold and one for antimony.

MTA, MTAIC and the Geological Survey of Pakistan also signed a three-way memorandum of understanding to increase technical knowledge sharing in geology and mineral exploration and to develop joint projects.