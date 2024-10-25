The World Bank is in discussions with Türkiye about boosting financing to Ankara beyond the existing $35 billion commitment slated through 2028, according to a source familiar with the matter.

A "further increase" on the $35 billion is expected, the person told Reuters, declining to be named as the discussions are confidential.

The World Bank and Türkiye's Treasury and Finance Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

The World Bank last year increased its financing to Türkiye to $35 billion from $17 billion.

Humberto Lopez, the World Bank's Türkiye director, told Reuters last year that the $35 billion package was in response to the "strong commitment" by Ankara to re-establish macroeconomic stability and to support steps in that direction.

Türkiye and the World Bank also signed a financing deal of $1.9 billion for four projects this week.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek was in Washington this week for the G20 and World Bank meetings.

World Bank financing to Türkiye mostly focuses on renewable energy, flood management, climate change adaptation and mitigation, and support for the export sector.