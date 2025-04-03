Industry representatives have shown strong support for the Ministry of Trade’s goal to reach $8 billion in e-export volume by 2025.

Mustafa Gültepe, president of the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Thursday that he has big ambitions for Türkiye’s export sector. Gültepe emphasized the long-term goal of making the country one of the top 10 exporting countries globally.

Reflecting on global trade trends, Gültepe noted that the share of e-exports in total exports is rapidly growing. “Global e-export volume is expected to reach $3.2 trillion in 2024. While Türkiye has not yet reached its desired level, the share of e-exports within total exports is increasing. In 2022, the share was 0.9%, growing to 2.1% in 2023 and 2.6% in 2024. Our e-export volume, which was $2.2 billion in 2022, rose to $5 billion in 2023 and $6.4 billion in 2024. This year, we expect at least $8 billion in e-exports,” Gültepe said.

He added that by 2028, when Türkiye aims for $375 billion in total exports, the share of e-exports will rise to 10%, equating to a target of $37.5 billion in e-exports.

Gültepe emphasized the importance of building infrastructure alongside setting ambitious targets. "For this purpose, we have established the E-Export Secretariat within TIM. We guide firms through their digital trade journeys and ensure they are not left alone. This year, we plan to organize a comprehensive e-export trade delegation,” he said.

The ministry’s support has been critical in accelerating this growth, according to Gültepe. He explained that the completion of the regulatory infrastructure in 2022 and the introduction of e-export support mechanisms have been pivotal in boosting the sector. "We believe that diversifying and enriching support mechanisms will further contribute to the growth of our e-exports," he added.

Competitive market

Hakan Çevikoğlu, head of the Electronic Commerce Operators Association (ETID), highlighted Türkiye’s strategic location, strong manufacturing capacity and extensive market access as factors that position it as a significant global export player. Despite global economic challenges, Türkiye's 2024 export performance has displayed positive growth, he noted.

Çevikoğlu emphasized that while traditional exports continue to grow, the rapid development of the country's e-commerce ecosystem presents a major opportunity. "Today, 550,000 companies in Türkiye sell their products via e-commerce, and many firms offering pre-sale and after-sale services contribute to the growth of the sector. With the rise of e-commerce, firms that are skilled in its dynamics now possess the competencies to compete in international markets," he said.

The trend is evident, with over 100,000 small businesses, SMEs and manufacturers engaged in e-export, generating $6.4 billion in sales by the end of 2024.

Çevikoğlu also stressed the fierce competition in international e-commerce, highlighting the importance of the ministry’s support in strengthening Turkish companies. "Support from the Ministry of Trade, particularly in areas such as trade agreements, customs and regulations, is crucial for our success in this competitive field," he said.

He called attention to how domestic e-commerce taxes, such as withholding and digital service taxes, could impact Türkiye's ability to compete globally and urged the government to address these issues.

"We will continue to be the biggest supporters and partners in achieving the Ministry’s goal of $8 billion in e-exports by 2025 and ensuring that the share of e-exports in total exports reaches 10% by 2028," Çevikoğlu concluded.

Hepsiburada, a leading e-commerce platform, released a statement noting that the ministry’s $8 billion e-export target for 2025 is a strong indicator of Türkiye’s ongoing digital transformation. The platform emphasized that e-export, being more accessible and flexible than traditional methods, plays a key role in increasing the country’s global competitiveness.

"Especially through e-export initiatives on marketplaces, Turkish companies can access global markets at a low cost. This model also enhances brand visibility, simplifies logistics and payment systems, and presents growth opportunities," the statement read. "The developments in logistics and payment systems have been crucial to supporting this growth. Integrating SMEs and local manufacturers into e-export not only increases brand visibility internationally but also diversifies their target markets, providing protection against economic and social changes."

International growth

Trendyol also expressed support for the ministry’s initiatives, noting the importance of its vision to support the economic contribution of e-export. "We started our e-export journey in 2022 with an office in Germany and have expanded to Azerbaijan, the Gulf countries and Eastern Europe. We are working to contribute more to these goals," the company said.

The statement also highlighted that Trendyol now connects more than 120,000 sellers with global markets through e-export. "We continue to invest in technology, logistics and marketing to expand the international reach of our sellers. In the future, we will continue to support the international journeys of our sellers and deliver high-quality Turkish products to more markets," it added.