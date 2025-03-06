Türkiye's e-exports reached $6.4 billion in 2024, jumping 27.4% compared to a year earlier, the Trade Ministry said on Thursday, aiming to lift this figure to $8 billion this year.

The share of Turkish e-exports in the total goods exports in 2024 was 2.6%, up from 2.12% in 2023, the ministry said.

To ensure that e-exports' economic contributions continue to rise, the country is seeking to increase its e-export volume to $8 billion in 2025, the statement read.

Moreover, the ministry said that support packages worth TL 320 million ($8.78 million) have been provided to various businesses to boost exporters’ share of global trade in the field of e-exports.

"In this context, we added the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) with high e-export potential, to the list of target countries, and provided an additional 20% support for activities in these countries," it added.

To facilitate companies' entry into China, the world leader in e-commerce, Türkiye also introduced marketplace commission support, the statement further said.

As part of its "Far Countries Strategy," commission expenses for top marketplaces in the United States and Canada that operate in the personalized products and automotive spare parts sectors were included in the support.

"We will continue to contribute to the strengthening of our country in the global e-commerce ecosystem by organizing the Istanbul Global E-Export Summit (IGEXX) in 2025 as well, which last September brought together expert speakers in the field of e-commerce and brought our companies together with more than 30 global marketplaces in Istanbul," it added.

The target for e-exports' share in the total goods exports in 2028 is set to be 10%.