Türkiye's annual inflation rose to 69.8% in April on the back of services and food prices, official data by the country's statistical office showed on Friday.

Consumer prices increased 3.18% month-over-month, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Türkiye embarked on a long phase of interest rate hikes after the shift in monetary policy last year, which saw the central bank's key policy rate rising to 50% as of March to rein in inflation.

Officials anticipate a downfall in the trend from the second half of the year.