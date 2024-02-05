Türkiye's annual inflation rate climbed to nearly 65% in January official data showed Monday, fueled by a rise in minimum monthly wages and surging prices in hotels, cafes and restaurants, maintaining pressure for a tight monetary policy.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose an annual 64.86% last month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said, up from 64.77% in December.

Month-over-month, consumer prices rose 6.7%, the institute said, remaining in line with an average market forecast ranging between 5.3% to 8.9%.

Annual inflation began to climb in July, reversing a monthslong fall before that, and it is seen rising for a few more months before an aggressive monetary tightening cycle begins to cool things.

The central bank which moved onto more conventional policymaking following last year's elections lifted its benchmark policy rate from 8.5% to 45% to thwart inflation.

Clothing and footwear with 40.62% was the main group that indicated the lowest annual increase. On the other hand, hotels, cafes and restaurants with 92.27% were the main groups where the highest annual increase was realized, TurkStat said.

In a Reuters poll, the median estimate of 13 economists for annual inflation was 64.5% in January, with forecasts ranging from 62.7% to 66.2%. Monthly, the median was 6.5% with forecasts ranging from 5.3% to 7.6%.

Similarly, the range by 14 economists participating in the Anadolu Agency (AA) survey expected an increase of 6.84%, with forecasts ranging from 5.5% to 8.90%. Meanwhile, they expected annual inflation to rise to 65.07%, while they estimated the year-end rate to stand at 43.31%.