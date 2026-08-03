Annual consumer price inflation in Türkiye cooled to 31.75% in July, according to official data released Monday.
The rate slowed from 32.11% in June, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 1.78%, accelerating from a 0.99% rise in June.
Both figures came slightly below market expectations.
An Anadolu Agency (AA) survey had forecast an annual inflation of 31.8% and a monthly increase of 1.82%.
The consumer price index rose 19.86% compared with December 2025, while the 12-month moving average increase stood at 31.90%.
Among the three expenditure groups with the largest weights, annual prices increased 40.32% for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, 37.53% for food and non-alcoholic beverages, and 30.83% for transportation.
Food and non-alcoholic beverages contributed 8.94 percentage points to the annual inflation rate, transportation 5.22 points, and housing 5.21 points.
On a monthly basis, transportation prices rose 2.59%, housing costs increased 2.25%, and food and non-alcoholic beverage prices climbed 1.61%.