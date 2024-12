The annual inflation rate in Türkiye eased further to touch nearly 47% in November, official data showed on Tuesday.

The consumer prices advanced 47.09% year-over-year in the month, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed, with education and housing remaining the main contributors to the uptick in the index.

Month-on-month, an increase of 2.24% was registered, TurkStat said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...