Türkiye's annualized goods and services exports have reached a new high of $409.1 billion as of September, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on Thursday, marking Republic Day.

Bolat, in a written statement issued by his ministry, said that Türkiye's economy and foreign trade had undergone a profound transformation over the past 20 years, underscoring the surge in exports from the early days of the republic to the present day.

"As of September, we estimate that our annualized exports of goods and services, including our forecast for services exports, reached $409.1 billion, the highest level in the history of our republic," he said.

"This achievement is the result of the determination of our producers, the efforts of our exporters, the courage of our entrepreneurs and the unity of our nation," he added, also suggesting that it represents the quality, competitiveness and appeal of Turkish goods and services.

Moreover, he pointed out that as the nation marks the 103rd anniversary of the republic, the authorities "continue to move toward a stronger and more prosperous future with the vision of 'A Türkiye that produces, exports and grows.'"

Bolat noted that Türkiye's economy, which was heavily dependent on agricultural products in its export structure in 1923, had developed a broad, value-added export portfolio spanning sectors from automotive and household appliances to the defense industry and software.

"Our goods exports, which amounted to just $50 million in 1923, rose to $2.9 billion in 1980 and $36.1 billion in 2002. As of September, our annualized goods exports reached $283.7 billion, setting a new record," Bolat noted.

He also stated that Türkiye's share of global goods exports averaged 0.38% between 1980 and 2000, rising to 0.55% in 2002 and 1.04% in 2025.

'Dynamic export economy'

“In the early years of our republic, exports reached only 24 countries and covered 30 product chapters. Between January and September this year, they extended to 223 countries and customs territories, covering all product chapters and approximately 13,000 different products," he further said.

"Türkiye now has a dynamic export economy with strong competitiveness, delivering its products to every corner of the world," he added.

Recalling figures from the past, Bolat also mentioned that in 1973 it took a full year to achieve $1 billion in exports, while today, daily exports sometimes exceed $2 billion in volume.

"This extraordinary progress is the clearest indication of the enormous increase in Türkiye’s production capacity, the confidence and competitiveness our exporters have gained in global markets, and the economic maturity we have achieved as we enter the second century of our republic," the minister said.

Similarly, he stressed that Türkiye had become not merely a producer but also a major trading and exporting power capable of delivering its products to the world. Despite challenges in the global trade environment, he said, Türkiye had maintained its economic resilience and reached record export levels in numerous markets.

Bolat also said exports to the EU countries had increased from $11.3 billion in 1996 to an annualized $118.7 billion as of September, driven by the momentum generated by the customs union.

'Reliable player'

He also reiterated Türkiye’s transformation from an agriculture-oriented economy into a strong manufacturing and industrial exporter focused on high-tech production.

"Today, Türkiye has become one of the reliable players in global trade, with a comprehensive value chain extending from production and exports to technology and logistics," he said.

He also informed that the share of medium-high- and high-technology products in total manufacturing industry exports, which stood at 30.4% in 2002, rose to 43.5% in 2025 and reached an annualized 44.1% as of September 2026.

"This major achievement over the past 24 years has been accompanied by uninterrupted growth in our exports of medium-high- and high-technology products," he maintained.

He also provided data on the growth performance of the Turkish economy, noting that Türkiye rose from the world’s 21st-largest economy in terms of nominal gross domestic product (GDP) in 2002 to the 16th-largest in 2025.

"In terms of GDP calculated using purchasing power parity (PPP), it advanced from 16th place globally in 2002 to 11th place in 2025," he added.

He also pledged to continue efforts to strengthen the country's position in the global economy.