The consumer confidence index in Türkiye was at 80.1 in March, down 2.5% from 82.5 in February, the country's statistical authority announced Thursday.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) calculates the index based on survey results between 0 to 200. Therefore, the index indicates an optimistic outlook when it is above 100 but a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

In particular, the financial situation index of households dropped from 82.5 in February to 80.1 in March, a decrease of 2.9%. In addition, the economic situation expectation index for the next 12 months also declined from 84.2 in February to 79.6 in March, a decrease of 5.5%.

Furthermore, the general economic situation expectation index for the next 12 months decreased by 3.3% from 85.8 in February to 83 in March. The index for spending on durable goods in the next 12 months also declined by 2.7%, from 94.5 in February to 92 in March.

This month, the tendency survey was not conducted in the earthquake-hit provinces of Kahramanmaraş, Hatay, Gaziantep, Adıyaman, Kilis, Malatya and Osmaniye.

In February, devastating twin quakes hit 11 provinces in Türkiye and affected around 13.5 million people.