Consumer confidence in Türkiye improved further in March to the highest level in nearly two years, official data showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index surged 4.6% to 85.9 points this month, according to a survey carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) and Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT).

The index was up from 82.1 in February and marked the highest since May 2023, when the reading was 91.1.

Nonetheless, a score below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.

All four sub-indices of the consumer confidence index improved from February.

The index measuring the current financial situation of households rose to 70.9 from 65.6, and households' outlook for their financial situation climbed by 1.6 points to 84.7.

The general economic outlook strengthened to 84.6 from 79.3. Similarly, the assessment on spending money on durable goods over the coming 12 months improved from 100.3 to 103.2.

The consumer confidence index serves as one of key indicators of the economy's overall health, capturing public sentiment regarding financial conditions, the broader economic outlook, and spending and saving intentions.