Türkiye boosted its steel production to 3 million tons in February, marking a 3.4% surge in output on an annual basis, according to the Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD) on Wednesday.

The Turkish crude steel production volume for the first two months of the year reached 6.4 million tons, posting a 4.7% rise.

Final product consumption climbed 11.3% on an annual basis to 3.2 million tons in February and 4.1% to 6.7 million tons in the January-February period, the data showed.

Türkiye’s steel product exports surged 8.6% year-over-year in February to 1.1 million tons, while falling 9.2% in value to $714.8 million.

Exports in January-February fell 13.5% on an annual basis to 2 million tons, while declining 15.2% in value to $1.3 billion.

As for imports, Türkiye imported 1.5 million tons of steel products in February, up 9% year-over-year.

Imported steel products cost $1 billion, marking a rise of 7.2% in value.

In January-February, Turkish steel product imports declined 10.8% in volume to 2.7 million tons and 11.7% in value to $1.9 billion versus the same period last year.

The export-to-import ratio, standing at 72.5% in the first two months of last year, fell to 69.7% in January-February this year, the data showed.