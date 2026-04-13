Türkiye's current account balance registered a deficit of $7.5 billion in February, in line with market expectations, official data showed on Monday.

That figure, the highest since April 2025, lifted the January-February deficit to $14.54 billion, according to the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT).

Excluding gold and energy, the balance posted a deficit of $1.46 billion in February, while goods recorded a gap of $7.5 billion.

Services item posted a surplus of $2 billion. Net revenues from travel amounted to $1.84 billion.

The data showed net outflows from direct investments were $138 million in February. Portfolio investments recorded a net inflow of $780 million.

Official reserves decreased by $10.63 billion, the CBRT said.

According to annualized data, current account deficit stood at $35.4 billion in February, while the goods shortfall totaled $73.2 billion.

In the same period, services recorded a net surplus of $62.6 billion, while the primary and secondary income realized a net deficit of $24 billion and $900 million, respectively.

The current account deficit was mainly financed through direct investment with a net inflow of $2.6 billion, portfolio investment with a net inflow $2.4 billion, loans with a net inflow of $38 billion and trade credits with a net inflow of $1.3 billion, the bank added.