Türkiye's current account balance logged a net deficit of $6.8 billion (TL 299.98 billion) in January, according to the official data released by the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) on Thursday.

The current account balance excluding gold and energy indicated a net deficit of $1.23 billion, the bank added.

Goods recorded a deficit of $6.98 billion while services saw a net surplus of $2.6 billion in January.

According to annualized data, the current account deficit recorded as $32.9 billion in January, while the goods deficit was at $71.2 billion, the CBRT also said.

Commenting on the data, Türkiye's finance chief suggested the current account deficit in 2026 may exceed the government's projections due to rising energy prices amid geopolitical tensions.

"We assess that this increase will be manageable, thanks to our strengthening macroeconomic fundamentals," Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said in a statement on X.