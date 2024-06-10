Türkiye's current account balance registered a lower-than-expected $5.3 billion deficit in April, official data showed on Monday.

The shortfall widened from a $4.4 billion deficit in March and $5.1 billion in April 2023, the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) said.

From January through April, the balance saw a $16.1 billion deficit, decreasing from the $29.7 billion gap in the same period last year.

Excluding gold and energy, the balance recorded a $597 million shortfall in April, said the CBRT.

The goods deficit, a major component of the current account, reached $7.6 billion in April, while the services sector ran a net surplus of $3.1 billion. Under the services sector, travel had a net inflow of $2.5 billion in April.

The current account deficit widened to $48.8 billion in 2022, largely driven by energy and gold. It narrowed to $45.2 billion last year, above the government forecast of $42.5 billion.

The current account is the most complete measure of trade because it includes investment flows and trade in merchandise and services. A deficit means Türkiye is consuming more from overseas than it is selling abroad.

A Reuters poll of seven economists projected a $6.1 billion gap for April, with forecasts ranging from $5.5 billion to $6.7 billion.

Economists expect the current account deficit to continue to improve this year as monetary and fiscal policy remains tight.

In September, the government forecasted a deficit of $34.7 billion in 2024, but Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said the deficit would be lower than forecasted.

The median forecast in the Reuters poll for the 2024 full-year deficit was $28 billion, with estimates ranging between $20 billion and $39.9 billion.

Since June last year, the central bank has gradually hiked its policy interest rate to 50% from 8.5% and pledged to fight inflation. The government has introduced tax and fee hikes to boost its budget income.

Türkiye also introduced measures to cap strong domestic demand, one of the main reasons for higher imports, and to boost investments and exports to improve the current account balance.