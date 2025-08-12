Türkiye registered a higher-than-expected current account deficit in June, mainly driven by a gap in the goods trade balance, official data showed on Tuesday.

The current account deficit reached $2 billion, up from $684 million shortfall in May, the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) said.

Excluding gold and energy, the balance registered a net surplus of about $2.6 billion, the data showed.

Surveys expected the deficit to be around $1.3 billion.

The goods trade balance recorded a deficit of nearly $6.5 billion in June. Net inflows from the services recorded nearly $6 billion, with net revenues from transportation and travel services reaching $1.88 billion and $5 billion, respectively.

The annualized current account deficit stood at $18.9 billion, the central bank said.

The goods deficit stood at $63.3 billion, while services recorded a surplus of $62.1 billion.

The primary and secondary income posted a gap of $17.6 billion and $100 million, respectively.