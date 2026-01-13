Türkiye's current account balance swung to a deficit of almost $4 billion in November, mainly due to a larger trade gap, official data showed on Tuesday.

The balance registered a shortfall of $3.99 billion, the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) said.

The deficit followed surpluses recorded in the previous four months and came wider than market expectations. The figure was roughly $1.2 billion higher compared to the same month a year ago.

Excluding gold and energy, the current account balance recorded a net surplus of $2.1 billion in November, the CBRT said.

The goods balance registered a deficit of nearly $6.4 billion, while the services sector posted a surplus of $3.9 billion. Tourism revenues alone contributed $3.1 billion.

The data showed that net inflows from foreign direct investment (FDI) totaled $343 million. Portfolio investments registered a net outflow of over $1 billion.

Official reserves decreased by almost $4.8 billion, the CBRT said.

The November deterioration was primarily driven by the core trade surplus turning to a deficit and a worsening balance in primary income, analysts at the Dutch financial giant ING said.

"However, the lower energy deficit limited the deterioration in the current account balance," they wrote.

From January through November, the current account balance recorded a deficit of $18.5 billion. Over the same period, the goods deficit amounted to $62.2 billion.

Meanwhile, the services sector posted a net surplus of $60 billion in the first 11 months of 2025.

The 12-month rolling current account deficit, which began rising in November of the previous year, reached $23.2 billion.

That amounted to approximately 1.6% of gross domestic product (GDP) and was up from $22 billion in the previous month.